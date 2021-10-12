BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel during an exclusive chat reflected on her times as a housemate and life after it

The reality star also made it known that she was drunk when she called herself a loose girl during what looked like a fight with Tega

Angel stated that she is a writer, a part of her that remained confusing to her fans because of how they perceived her personality

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel has discussed her lifestyle in and outside the house in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Angel speaks about her encounter with Tega. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The reality star answered interesting questions in a fun chat with Abisola Alawode, she addressed how people viewed her personality:

I said at the end of the day people are going to believe what they are going to believe.

I know that I'm not promiscuous but people think I am so at the end of the day I don't feel the need to prove myself or tell them otherwise because they have a dislike towards me, so they don't care if it is true or false they only want to believe what they believe.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Angel further spoke about how she got to know that she is a celebrity and how she could have been popular by being an author"

"I realized I was a celebrity the first time I stepped into the Big Brother's house and there were cameras on my face and fans were screaming my name."

"I don't want to be famous but I knew someway somehow it's gonna happen I'm a writer I could have written a book maybe my book could have made me famous."

Everybody in the house knew I was a writer. People are just more focus on the negative side and what they wanted to see. When I spoke about my mental health people did not take it seriously. I did sell the controversial part of me alot in the house."

Angel also said she was calm in the house and the way she dressed in the house was not how she dress outside it.

The way I dress in the house is not the way I dress outside. It wasn't a strategy for me. It's the clothes I had in my house that I brought to the house."

She further said she never fought with Tega and what happened was under the influence of alcohol:

"I never fought with Tega, it wasn't a fight we were drunk it was a Saturday we were teasing Boma and her being in the executive lounge together just joking she insulted me as well, it was just bants and cruise."

She finally addressed why she chose to bathe with the guys in the house.

Watch the full interview below:

I was a Chapel prefect in high school, now I have 11 tattoos, Ange

BBnaija season 6 star, Angel has revealed that she was a Chapel prefect in high school but now has 11 tattoos on her body.

She also discussed her game plan while she was in the house.

Angel disclosed her only regret in the house and friendship with other ex-housemates.

Source: Legit