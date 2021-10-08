BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel has become the latest celebrity to use the same business management company with music star, Davido

Angel shares the same law firm, B.F.A & Co with Davido and the stars have it on their social media bio as their inquiries contacts

Nigerians have commented on Angel's using the same law firm as Davido, one of them said it is not an achievement

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) finalist, Angel Agnes Smith is leveling up with the big guys in the entertainment industry after making a huge step in her career.

Davido and Angel under the same business lawyer. Credit: @titilala_brownsugar @davido

Angel emerged as the latest celebrity to share the same management/law firm with music superstar Davido.

The stars are under B.F.A & Co legal company, a law firm in Nigeria that offers high-level legal and business services to local and international clients.

They both have B.F.A on their social media bio as their booking and inquiry contacts.

Fans reaction

A couple of fans has congratulated Angel for taking a huge step in her career while some other bashed her, claiming it is not an achievement because anyone could hire a lawyer.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Nyio5:

"What move please? Any one can contact him to be their lawyer, just agree on the percentage, thats all."

Cakesandchopsbysusan:

"Congratulations on using same lawyer?"

Mari.awangari:

"What moves? Liquorose got followed by Davido himself yesterday."

A.linda111"

"Wow congrats."

Kachiubas:

"What are you singing praise for, that lawyer will end up following almost the HM, I beg jor!"

Vivian.linus.752:

"Which move .una the praise anything .no be by Management na money we de fine plss.."

Just_makoro:

"He's just a lawyer, maybe to just guide with contracts."

Angel talks about relationships with male housemates

BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel has discussed her strategy of allowing free access to her body by male colleagues and why she chose to shower with all the male housemates.

Angel made it known that she does not ascribe value to her nakedness or what people see in her body and her value is somewhere else.

She also made it known that she liked Cross because he is weird and will never be friends with Boma.

Source: Legit