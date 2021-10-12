Nigerian Customs Service has given a stern warning to private jet owners in the country who are yet to comply with its laws

The agency noted that at the expiration of the deadline for the importation verification exercise, defaulters will face serious sanctions

The NCS added that a lot of jet owners have failed to adhere to the regulations governing the use of aircraft in Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed its verification report of privately owned jets in the country

At a press conference on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, Joseph Attah, Customs spokesman, disclosed that 29 planes will be seized if the owners did not show up by the end of the 14-day deadline.

According to Attah, the 29 private jet/airplane owners and/or their agents received demand notifications on October 11 and had 14 days to make payments to specified Federal Government accounts.

He also revealed should they show up and make the payment they would be issued Aircraft Clearance Certificates.

Attah said,

"Owners of private aircraft who have not made a presentation for verification and whose status remains unknown are urged to provide Customs Service with papers for verification and clearance as soon as possible."

"To that end, all 57 commercial charter jets or aircraft operators who presented their paperwork for verification are now summoned to the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja to receive their clearance certificates."

"All 29 private jet/aircraft owners and/or their agents who have received demand notifications have 14 days beginning October 11 to collect and submit payments to the specified Federal Government accounts." After payment, they will be given with Aircraft Clearance Certificates."

Further, he advised all individuals involved to take advantage of this opportunity, as Customs would not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against known defaulters.

Attah also informed reporters that the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria had been warned to guarantee that only privately-owned planes cleared by Customs were permitted to fly in the country's airspace.

