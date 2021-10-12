Popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has got Nigerians talking about the choice of men she flaunts as hers

Ogbebor recently shared photos of herself with a handsome man on her Instastories and described him as her baby

The mother of three has once said that she would not give up on love, adding that she would always try again if one fails

Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor is having the time of her life in New York and she is not there alone. The mother of three travelled outside the country with her new man called Dennis.

Photos and videos of the interior designer and her newfound love have been spotted on her Instastories.

Ehi flaunted her new lover months after her relationship with NURTW boss MC Oluomo became a viral sensation online.

Ehi Ogbebor flaunts new lover months after MC Oluomo. Photos: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel, @mcoluomofanpage

Source: Instagram

Ehi Ogbebor gets Nigerians talking with her new lover

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Dennis is a new divorcee and Ehi is familiar with his ex-wife. According to reports, Ehi is always in love with other people's husbands and flaunts them without shame.

As Ehi vacations with her new man in New York, the interior designer looked happy as she posed with him in a loving manner.

Check out their photos below:

Nigerians react to Ehi's photos and videos with her new man

vict.oriabillion:

"Mc oluomo wey she show as baby 2months ago ko ?? Ehi as really made me believe most women we see as classy are actually really low .. from a tout to a new divorcee .. Na every 5days she Dey love ! God Abeg don’t make me have this type of money and still be on the internet for wrong reasons .. you never see Genevieve on news .. aunty Dey respect herself."

umycutie:

"If restlessness was a person.. Try harder. Peace of mind is priceless. When you have peace you won't be trying so hard to prove a point."

duke_of_grenada_:

"Lets give her 7 Eke market days to get another man."

sag_collections:

"She talk pass dis one for MC."

faithysia_collectionss:

"She did more than this with MC oluomo. Na breakfast end am."

loluchocol8:

"Her taste in men tho."

bluebell_skincare:

"In few months time…she will b madly inlove again with somebody’s husband or abt to divorce."

Nigerians react to MC Oluomo's birthday message to Ehi Ogbebor

MC Oluomo gave a shout-out to Ehi Ogbebor as she turned a new age on Tuesday, June 15.

The transport boss shared lovely photos of Ehi with beautiful words to accompany them. MC Oluomo described the beautiful woman as an amazing, strong, loving, and wonderful woman.

As expected, MC Oluomo's post generated some reactions online as many asked him why he did not describe his ex-lover as baby.

Source: Legit.ng News