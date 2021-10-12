Vanguard newspaper is reporting that gunmen on Tuesday, October 12 attacked the venue of a rally organized by All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, at Ihiala during which they engaged security operatives in Governor Willie Obiano’s convoy in a shootout that lasted over one hour.

According to the report, a soldier was shot during the shootout, while no fewer than six people lost their lives, with several others injured.

It was gathered that the attackers came from Mgbidi in Imo state, which is a neighbouring local government with Ihiala in Anambra state.

A source quoted in the report said APGA was preparing to hold a political rally in the area when the gunmen suddenly attacked the venue when preparations were still on and started firing.

The source added that the firing started at a time the governor was arriving with his convoy, forcing his security details to repel the attackers.

A resident told Daily Trust:

“The governor’s convoy was held for about one hour, while there were gunshots all over.”

The police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that there was an attack in Ihiala.

In a statement, Ikenga said operatives of the Anambra police command repelled the attack.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the attackers were One AK 47 rifle, two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition, One Lexus 350 jeep, one Rav 4 jeep, one Mercedes Benz, and a Toyota Corolla.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums started shooting sporadically when they arrived at the venue of the rally but security operatives took control.

He said that normalcy has been restored in the area and operations are ongoing for possible arrest of the fleeing gang members.

Reacting to the attack, the Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr. C.Don Adunuba, said a combined team of policemen and soldiers repelled the attack.

According to him, gunmen came on various motorcycles and in three vehicles, adding that they were unable to withstand the superior firepower of the security operatives and ran into the premises of a hospital, which is directly opposite the campaign ground.

He said:

“If the gunmen had not run into the hospital which is a very delicate place to shoot any person, the security men would have gunned all of them down them.”

Source: Legit