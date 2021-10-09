Nigerian soldiers reportedly neutralised three unknown gunmen in Anambra on Thursday, October 7

The gunmen had attacked a police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway in Anambra, killing a policeman

The troops of the Nigerian Army intervened by killing three of them and while others fled, bowing to the superior firepower of the security agents

Anambra state - Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three unknown gunmen in a shootout in Anambra on Thursday, October 7.

The Punch reported that Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Saturday, October 9.

Army troops engaged in a gun battle with gunmen who attacked a police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway in Anambra, leading to the death of a policeman. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

According to Nwachukwu, the troops engaged in a gun battle with gunmen after the criminals attacked a police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway in Anambra, leading to the death of a policeman.

The statement partly read:

“The gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene. Troops however gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.

“The 3 gunmen, who drove in 2 Vehicles ( a Hilux and Hummer bus), eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles, while conducting further exploitation of the general area for the fleeing terrorists."

COAS Faruk Yahaya reacts

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff has commended the troops for the feat, The Cable also reported.

He urged them to sustain the momentum against all criminal elements operating in the region.

The COAS also sympathised with the family of the fallen policeman and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Allen Onyema denies involvement in soldiers deployment in Anambra

Meanwhile, as allegations and counter-allegations continue to fly around over the deployment of soldiers in Anambra state, the chairman of Air Peace airline, Allen Onyema, has denied any involvement in the situation.

Onyema denied the allegation that he has a hand in the deployment of soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

Speaking on the matter, Onyema said those who accuse him have no knowledge of the workings of the Nigerian Army and their deployment to states or regions.

