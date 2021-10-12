Dancer Jane Mena's brother Anthony Arugba has denied begging Tonto Dikeh for the sake of his sister's marriage

Anthony stated that Tonto's friend twisted the story, adding that he only asked him to tell the actress to retract the information she published

Jane's brother noted that his sister's marriage with her beloved husband is still in a perfect condition

A video of dancer Jane Mena's brother called Anthony Arugba defending his sister is circulating social media.

Anthony's video was addressed to one of Tonto Dikeh's friend called Mayor Blessing who said Jane and his brother called him to plead with Tonto Dikeh for the sake of her marriage.

Denying Mayor's claim, Jane's brother said he only reached out to him because his sister suffered a miscarriage due to her issue with Tonto.

Jane Mena's brother denies calling to beg Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @tontolet, @anthony.arugba

Source: Instagram

Jane Mena's brother speaks

He said:

"Mayor, I'm really shocked at you that you could come and twist the whole story. I only reached out to you when my sister had miscarriage due to this issue at hand. I asked you to tell Tonto to retract the information she published against her because that information was false.

"And which you told me that you can't do that but what you can do is to set up a meeting between us and Tonto. So, why are you saying that I came to beg you. Jane Mena's marriage with her husband is still intact and in perfect condition. So, why are you coming to change the whole thing?"

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to Anthony's video

Many said Jane's brother is lying about his sister suffering a miscarriage because of her issue with Tonto.

gifty_sugar:

"How can something that Is not true cause miscarriage?? Hmm."

ceemplybecca:

"Wetin concern this matter in ground with miscarriage?? Are you normal??"

21berry_:

"What brought miscarriage to this issue now ….na only you sue na only you dy find pity."

nene.favour.1:

"Na lie go kee dem ooo tweaking never make her have miscarriage na small ig matter go come cause miscarriage? Odiegwu."

faithytrip:

"How can a lie cause miscarriage? Turn your dodo abeg."

doris.clement.98:

"Una go soon wake Bobrisky from sleep now him/she go come put mouth from the topic."

gatsegwasi:

"Mehn Jane’s people are doing too much on this matter. You have taken it to court why not let the law take full course?"

Jane Mena dares Tonto Dikeh to release her tape

Jane Mena dared actress Tonto Dikeh to release her intimate tape through fake accounts or the bloggers on her payroll.

The popular dancer added that she did not call the film star but her friend, one Mrs Doris, who they calmly told that they needed an audience with Tonto for her to retract the misleading information she made about her online and for her to also apologise.

Jane explained that the Mrs Doris insisted that Tonto wasn’t a liar and promised to try and set up a meeting between them.

Source: Legit