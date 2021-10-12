Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the petition of criminal defamation and cyberstalking against her by dancer Jane Mena

This came after Tonto claimed on social media that her ex-bae, Kpokpogri, had series of intimate tapes of the married dancer

Tonto in her post revealed that the dancer had begged to see her to explain her side of the story and still came with a petition

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, decided to take legal actions against actress, Tonto Dikeh, after she (Tonto) claimed that her ex-lover, Kpokpogri had intimate tapes of the dancer.

The popular dancer through her lawyers demanded a public apology and retraction to be posted by Tonto on her social media pages as well as in four major newspapers.

Tonto Dikeh says Jane Mena begged her Photo credit: @tontolet/@janemena

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, it was also noted that the actress is to pay the sum of N500m for the damages done by her publication.

Tonto Dikeh reacts

Tonto took to her Instagram page with a post assuring Jane Mena that they would meet in court.

She revealed that the dancer had been begging her behind the scenes to save her marriage and also for a chance to explain herself.

The actress expressed amusement over the fact that Jane still had the guts to come at her with a petition.

She however added that she is not as dumb as Kpokpogri, whom she tagged Jane Mena's boyfriend, to release the tape and would also not be returning her calls.

See the post below:

I would have made her a famous intimate tape star

In another post, Tonto said that she would have made Jane Mena a popular intimate tape star if not that it is illegal to release such content.

She added that she refused to speak directly with the dancer and her apology was a call with her friend.

The actress also expressed disgust over the compensation fee Jane Mena demanded.

See the post below:

Reactions

sandramartins120:

"Gbas gbos."

bella12david:

"E choke. Lmao."

kamsiokpala:

"Are we ready for this October valuwance?"

___ayomie:

"I know Tonto, she will fight back. September is that you?"

pretty_petite_thing_:

"It’s the full chest tagging for me."

gbemmyadewealth:

"You shattered, scatter and murdered the table."

Kpokpogri tells Tonto not to drag Jane Mena into their mess

Addressing Tonto's claims about the sex tape, Kpokpogri had said that it would be selfish of him not to exonerate Jane Mena who has lived and is still living a virtuous life.

He noted that Jane is his friend and beyond going for her event, their friendship has mostly been on phone.

Kpokpogri continued that the dancer's husband is well known to him and it is taboo to sleep with a married woman even though he is single.

Source: Legit Newspaper