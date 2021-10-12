There is anxiety as armed gunmen attacked the Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic seminary in Kaduna

According to reports, the gunmen kidnapped an unconfirmed number of students to an unknown destination, after invading the school the previous day

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kaduna police command, Mohammed Jalige, has confirmed the incident, noting that operatives of the force are at the school to carry out further findings

Kaduna state- Gunmen have attacked the Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic church-owned seminary in Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

They were said to have invaded the school on Monday, October 11 and started shooting sporadically, thereby, creating fear among the students and staff of the school, Channels TV reported.

It was gathered that the gunmen later took some unconfirmed number of students away to an unknown destination before the arrival of local vigilantes who were able to prevent them from taking more students.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai is worried over the recent attacks and kidnap of students in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Legit.ng gathered that the spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said the police tactical team is currently at the school to confirm the number of those kidnapped and how the incident happened.

It was also learnt that some students were abducted by the terrorists while others were injured. The number of students abducted could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report as efforts to speak to authorities in the school for comments proved abortive, Sahara Reporters also reported.

