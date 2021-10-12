The winner of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, Whitemoney, has spoken about his love life in a recent interview

The reality show star noted that he has been single since 2015 and any lady who claims to have dated him after then is a liar

Whitemoney revealed this in reaction to the news that some ladies claimed to be pregnant for him when he was in the house

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has continued to share more details about himself on his media rounds.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, the reality star spoke about his love life and how he has been single for six years.

According to Whitemoney, he has been single since 2015 and any lady who claims to have been his partner since that time is being dishonest.

Whitemoney sheds more light on his single status. Photo: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The young man also noted that he was made aware that a lady claimed to be pregnant for him while he was in the house.

To shed more light on the subject, Whitemoney blatantly denied it and asked how that would have been possible.

According to Whitemoney, he entered the house single and later heard the gist of people claiming to be pregnant for him.

In his words:

“I entered the house single. Although I don enter house con see say people con dey form sey dey get belle for me. Who dey? So I dey for inside Big Brother House and my pen*is con dey function outside. How? I no get that kain of ominipotent pen*is nau, nawa o. I dey single since 2015 reach now, anybody wey talk say e be my girlfriend dey lie woefully.”

See the full video below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from fans who shared their thoughts on the interview below:

Theonlyabiodun:

“Na the hype of himself for me.”

Loxxy_249:

“How can you not like this guy…..”

Eremsbeauty:

“Chai great personality indeed.”

Anazoba:

“The Money Is White ❤️.”

Interesting.

Whitemoney claims plenty women are asking him out

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6 recently got people talking following a radio interview.

Whitemoney spoke about the growing number of women who have been asking him out ever since he shot into the limelight.

The realty star who revealed that he has been single since 2015, also added that his time in Biggie's house taught him how to talk to and understand women better.

