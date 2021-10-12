Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora, the newly selected Emir of Kontagora Emirate has just received an appointment letter

Emerging reports indicates that the new emir was presented with the letter at the government house in Minna by a representative of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello

The 7th emir has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring the peaceful co-existence amongst all, such that would bring about growth and development of the emirate

Niger state, Minna- The newly selected Emir of Kontagora Emirate, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora has been presented with appointment letter.

The presentation took place at the government house in Minna.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who was represented by the commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, urged the new Emir to carry every one along, to ensure peaceful coexistence which he said is necessary for the growth and development of the Emirate.

The new Emir of Kontagora calls for calm, promising to move the Emirate forward. Photo credit: Office Of The Chief Press NGS - Mary Noel Berje

Source: Facebook

He reminded the Emir of the task ahead, noting that he his ascending the throne of his ancestors at a difficult time going by the insecurity bedeviling the state including his Emirate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He however, prayed God to grant him the wisdom to lead his subjects through the right path.

The Governor while thanking the people of Kontagora Emirate for their patience and tolerance throughout the selection processes, urged them to support the new Emir to enable him have a successful reign, The Nigerian Tribune also reported.

He prayed that Kontagora emirate will blossom in the reign of the new Emir and experience peace growth and development.

He said:

"I thank God for the people of Kontagora Emirate who had faith in government and beared with all the processes that led to this occasion.

"Though he is coming at a difficult time, I pray that God will bless his reign, grant peace to the land. During his reign, Kontagora will blossom.”

The new Emir ( Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora appreciated Almighty Allah for choosing him among many to be the 7th Emir of Kontagora Emirate.

The appointment of the new Emir followed the death of late Mai Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska who died on the 9th of September, 2021 after 47 years on the throne.

There is rise in bandits’ attacks, nobody is safe anymore, Northern commissioner cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Niger state commissioner for information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, has expressed serious concern over the present economic situation of the state.

It was gathered that Idris said that the state is now under the siege of bandits which has paralysed economic and social activities in the affected areas.

Idris who fielded questions from newsmen after he and some of his colleagues addressed the press after the State Executive Council meeting, however, confirmed that “there have been attacks here and there” without being specific.

Source: Legit