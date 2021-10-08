Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, the Niger state commissioner of information, has expressed deep worry over recurring attacks in the state

According to Idris, Niger is under siege by bandits and in turn, economic activities have been halted to a large extent

He hinted further that the environment is not safe for anyone anymore, adding that the government is doing all within its power to bring the bandits menace to an end

Minna, Niger state - The Niger state commissioner for information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, has expressed serious concern over the present economic situation of the state.

This Day reports that Idris said that the state is now under the siege of bandits which has paralysed economic and social activities in the affected areas.

Idris, who fielded questions from newsmen after he and some of his colleagues addressed the press after the State Executive Council meeting, however, confirmed that “ there have been attacks here and there” without being specific.

The Niger commissioner, said Governor Sani Bello would not relent in its effort to bring to an end the activities of bandits in the state. Photo credit: The Governor of Niger-State

The commissioner declared:

“There is a rise in bandits’ attacks, nobody is safe anymore. We are already in a full-fledged war and there would certainly be casualties but we have taken measures to reduce the number of casualties on our side. The attacks are emanating from within communities not from bushes.”

The commissioner stated further that the government would not be overwhelmed by the insecurity situation in the state and would not allow bandits to dictate to it its policies and programmes.

Gunmen strike in Northern state, abduct 23-year-old female student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a student of Bayero University, Kano named Sakina Bello has been kidnapped.

The 23-year-old student of Botany was reportedly kidnapped inside a commercial tricycle along Janbulo and Rijiyar Zaki area of the Kano metropolis on Tuesday, October 5.

It was gathered that the abductors of the student have contacted Sakina's family on Wednesday, October 6, demanding N100m ransom.

Armed bandits kill dozens, kidnap 7 women in Niger communities

In a related development, Ten people were burnt alive, 20 others killed while seven women were kidnapped in Kachiwe community, Sarkin Pawa Ward of Munya local government area of Niger state as armed bandits stormed the area during the week.

The secretary of the local government area, James Jagaba narrated the ordeal to some journalists in the state capital, Minna.

The secretary noted that that the bandits moved to Shapè village under the Sarki Pawa ward and killed nine people while others in the community took to their heels adding that they also killed seven people in the Gogope ward, Legit.ng gathered.

