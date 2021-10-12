When it comes to Nigeria fashion on the party scene, the list of jaw-dropping, impressive and sometimes shocking outfits spotted at wedding ceremonies and other owambe parties, is endless.

Over the weekend, several events took place that saw beautiful ladies bring their asoebi fashion A-games to these events, providing style inspirations for other fashion lovers in the process.

Nigerians have slammed the lady over her choice of outfit. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

However, not everyone wowed internet users with their sense of style.

Fashion blogger. @asoebi_styles recently shared a video of a wedding guest that has got several social media users talking.

In the video, the lady who is part of the asoebi ladies is seen dressed in a corset look with a lowcut neckline revealing an ample amount of cleavage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch video below:

Reactions

It didn't take long before social media users reacted to the video, with many condemning her sense of style which they tagged as inappropriate.

Check out comments below:

sisieko_sweetberry:

"What's all nvdity about bayi tori oloun... This is not fashion."

precious_bukky_aduwo:

"This is an eyesore. This type of guest should be ushered out by the bouncers."

aobokinks:

"In a bid to 'slay' you end up ridiculing yourself yet you say you're a Queen what kingdom are you representing ? my gender now interprets nvdity as self confidence"

qmarshals:

"Who be d tailor abeg."

hennycutieberry:

"E get some style wey bursty people no suppose Dey sew."

julietodesanya:

"This girl for command better appreciation without the great reveal..... ko neceseri."

delectabletee_thrifts:

"I don't even take my son to owanbe anymore because of all this slay queens with their nakedness everywhere all in the name of slaying. SMH."

dammiesugar:

"My generation now acknowledge nvdity as confidence… this isn’t classy!"

efpydesigns:

"We complain about ladies exposing their parts, unfortunately, we forget it isn't about the outer covering it's about a heart that needs to HEAL, until then even walking stack naked will mean nothing to her. Dear dancing guest, I pray you heal, I pray to discover yourself ( You are much more than this), I pray you assume your queenly position and rule in the kingdom (glad you know you are one), I pray your mind transforms. You are Loved."

adjoasafoaahkentimpo:

"Well cultured friends will not do that. We must make sure we have friends with class."

Corset styles for different body types

The corset trend is one of the 2021 looks that have remained top on the list. For many people, the corset look is better suited for a person with 'curves in all the right places'.

However, this isn't exactly correct. Anyone can rock a corset dress as long as they have the confidence to do so.

Along with the confidence comes the need to always go for the right fabric and of course, commission a good tailor/designer to bring the look to life. Just recently, Instagram page, @fashionmodedaily, shared a collage of four different women rocking the corset trend in differently-designed black lace dresses.

Source: Legit