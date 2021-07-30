The corset trend is one of the 2021 looks that have remained top on the list. For many people, the corset look is better suited for a person with 'curves in all the right places'.

However, this isn't exactly correct. Anyone can rock a corset dress as long as they have the confidence to do so.

The corset trend is widely accepted by many ladies. Photo credit: @veekeejamesrtw

Source: Instagram

Along with the confidence comes the need to always go for the right fabric and of course, commission a good tailor/designer to bring the look to life.

Just recently, Instagram page, @fashionmodedaily, shared a collage of four different women rocking the corset trend in differently-designed black lace dresses.

These four gorgeous women with different body types, some curvier than others, all pulled off the look and were absolutely stunning in their various dresses.

While all the dresses had corset designs, each had a unique style that made it stand out from the next person.

Check out the looks below:

Source: Legit.ng