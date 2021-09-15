The Nigeria Police Force has announced the its forthcoming recruitment exercise

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, made this known in Kwara state on Wednesday, September 15

According to Baba, 60,000 personnel will be recruited into the force over the next six years

Kwara - The Nigeria Police will recruit 60,000 personnel into the Force over the next six years.

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, disclosed this on Wednesday during a working visit to Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, the state capital.

This is just as the police boss described Kwara as the most peaceful state in the country compared to other states.

He said the police high command will recruit no fewer than 10,000 personnel every year for six years, adding that the recruitment had commenced.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for us to recruit 10,000 police personnel every year for six years. We have started but we have not done for 2020. So we are doing for 2020 and 2021 between now and the end of the year.Their training is for six months. Latest by the end of 2021 our strength is expected to increase by 20,000,” Baba stated.

He added that the personnel will be recruited from the 774 local government areas of the country, adding that upon completion of their training, the new intakes would be redeployed to their various states of origin.

This, the police boss said would enhance effective policing “as only the people that understand a terrain or a society can man security effectively in such society.”

FG makes fresh clarifications on recruitment of 400,000 policemen, warns Nigerians

Earlier, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, the minister of police affairs, has called on Nigerians to treat as fake news, a report trending on social media on the recruitment of 400,000 policemen.

The press secretary to the minister, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, said this in a statement on Thursday, September 2, in Abuja and seen by Legit.ng.

Dingyadi said the report was an act of mischief, targeted at misrepresenting the 40,000 recruitment of police constables approved by the federal government.

FG trains 25,000 constabularies for community policing

Meanwhile, Dingyadi revealed that in the implementation of the community policing initiative of the Buhari administration, about 25,000 constabularies were trained in several police colleges across the country.

It was reported that he made this known during the 2nd ministerial press briefing held at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday, August 24.

The minister said the successful officers were trained on basic police duties, modern intelligence-gathering techniques, and rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng