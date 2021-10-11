The former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, was recently captured in video flying a private jet with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

While both men were having a nice time on the plane, Melaye rebuked poverty in the name of Jesus, calling it a bastard

The video was shared on Instagram and Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district at the upper chamber, Dino Melaye, has caused quite a stir on social media after flying private jet with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the duo could be seen having a beautiful moment as Melaye rebuked poverty.

Dino Melaye and Orji Uzor Kalu flew private jet as the former senator representing Kogi West rebuked poverty. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Melaye said poverty is a bastard as he rebuked it in the name of Jesus.

In his words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This is the life o, OUK. This is the life. Life is for the living, ehn. Let's forget our problem for a while. Let me enjoy with OUK. You are the man jare. Poverty is a bastard, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus. Abeg call me oyinbo make him bring salad."

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Instagram user with the handle @ajayi_crowder_comedy said:

"I reject poverty too."

@enility commented:

"Dino to APC transfer almost completed. Make Una dey allow them deceive una."

@mr_finest00 wrote:

"Dis people don’t even care about us."

@estherwendyocheje said:

"I will never be broke."

@yeesha_essentials commented:

"Dino the comedian, but you are right."

Dino Melaye reacts to rumours of his links with Hushpuppi

Legit.ng previously reported that Dino Melaye addressed the continuous reports linking him to an alleged fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Melaye in a video posted on his official Instagram page on Monday, August 9, said the social media reports suggesting Hushpuppi helped him launder $31 million is false.

He said if the report was true, he would need $1 million from the purported money laundered, saying those who began the rumuor could keep the remaining $30 million.

Source: Legit.ng News