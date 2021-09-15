Former governor Peter Odili dragged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to court for seizing his passport

However, the NIS explained in court that Odili's passport was seized because he is on the watchlist of the EFCC

Odili, a former Rivers state governor, was reportedly accused of misappropriating public funds to a tune of N100 billion

FCT, Abuja - Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers state, has been placed on the watchlist of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Premium Times reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) revealed this on Wednesday, September 15, in response to a suit filed by the former governor in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that Odili was challenging the seizure of his international passport by the NIS.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, counsel to the NIS, Jimoh Adamu, informed the court that he had just filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the former governor’s suit, PM News also stated.

Adamu sought an adjournment to enable him “put his house in order”.

Odili’s counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, did not oppose the request for the adjournment. The court then adjourned the matter to September 28 for hearing.

Odili’s passport seized at Abuja airport

Former governor Odili is challenging the seizure of his passport at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, he claimed his international passport with number B50031305 was seized from him on June 20 by operatives of the service.

Among others, Odili prayed the court to compel the NIS to release the passport to him.

Odili accused of misappropriating N100bn public funds

Odili, a two-term former governor of Rivers State between 1999 and 2007, had been accused by the EFCC of misappropriating public funds to a tune of N100 billion while he was governor.

It was, however, gathered that a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, in 2007, restrained the EFCC from taking any further step against the former governor.

