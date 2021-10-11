The Nigerian ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, recently shared an adorable video of herself and a 17-year-old girl making the country proud in Greece on social media

In the video Akinkugbe shared on her LinkedIn page, she could be seen playing the organ as Peace Ebhohon sang Nigeria's national anthem

This was at Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration in Athens; many social media users have commended the ambassador and the teenager

The Nigerian ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, and 17-year-old Peace Ebhohon, have got social media talking after flying the flag of their nation high in the European country.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Akinkugbe shared an adorable video of herself and Peace celebrating Nigeria on her 61st Independence Anniversary in Athens.

Opunimi Akinkugbe and Peace Ebhohon made Nigeria proud in Greece. Photo credit: Opunimi Akinkugbe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Akinkugbe played the organ as Peace sang the national anthem at the occasion that was graced by both Blacks and Whites.

The ambassador wrote:

"Peace was born and raised in Greece. She has enjoyed music since she was 6 years old and is currently learning to play the violin. Her favourite subjects in school are anatomy and biology."

She noted how powerful the second stanza is, adding that Nigerians should take a moment to say it aloud.

In her words:

"The 2nd Stanza is such a powerful prayer. Take a moment to say it aloud this morning as we continue to pray fervently for our nation during these trying times."

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section to commend the ambassador for her inspiring work.

Kemi. N said:

"Splendid to watch!! Ambassador, you continue to represent us in Greece with a galore of fervency grace and utmost wisdom. More grease to your elbows and Gods blessings to you I pray."

Gbolahan Kelvin Williams commented:

"This is lovely"

Gabriel O. Adebimpe wrote:

"The present day Nigeria is the antithesis of our national anthem. I wish our leaders and Nigerians could translate the anthem into action."

Oluwatoyin Olojo said:

"I am inspired!!!"

Paschal Abugu said:

"Wowww! This is wonderful. I enjoyed your piano play, and the girls voice. May God grant our prayer in verse two. Amen."

