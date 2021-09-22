A young girl, Fareedah Oyolola, became one of the best students in the world after she passed her SCAT exams with great scores

Fareedah who was one of those honoured by the John Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth was billed to go for summer training abroad

The student appreciated her teachers for investing so much effort in her, a factor that played a huge role in her success

A young Nigerian girl, Fareedah Oyolola, was honoured by The Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth as one of the world's brightest students.

The honour came through her performance in the School and College Ability Test (SCAT). The test is done as a criterion before the centre can admit any student into its talent programme, Vanguard reports.

The girl was celebrated by her school. Photo source: Vanguard

I thank my teachers

Speaking about her exam experience, Fareedah said that after answering 100 questions, she came out victorious as she appreciated her teachers for equipping her for the task.

While commenting on the performance of the student who sat the SCAT exam, the executive director of the centre, Virginia Roach, said they are happy the pupils’ love for their studies shone through.

It gives me joy

Fareedah’s school principal, Magdelene Okrikri, was happy about the young girl’s performance, saying it gives her much joy.

She said:

“Fareedah’s achievement is a testament that our Thinking School programme is rewarding to our students, helping them to develop mentally and strengthening their cognitive abilities.”

It should be noted that the John Hopkins programme is an initiative geared towards nurturing the young. Those who passed the exam are expected to attend a summer programme either In America or Hong Kong.

Another young Nigerian genius

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Faith Odunsi, 15, made Nigeria proud as she emerged the winner of the Global Open Mathematics Tournament, an international competition with participants from Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Australia.

Faith, an SS3 student from Ijebu in Ogun state shared her experience winning the global competition in an interview with The Punch.

She told the newspaper that winning the "tough competition" made her happy and honoured. Faith narrated how she excelled in different stages of the contest to emerge the overall winner.

