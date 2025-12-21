Petroleumprice.ng has introduced a new award to recognise outstanding players in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector

In the inaugural award, winners included MRS Oil and Gabriel Ogbechie (Rainoil)

Also, Samson Victoria (BOVAS), MEMAN, and Aliko Dangote were among the list of awardees.

Petroleumprice.ng has launched the first petroleum prize, recognition and awards 2025, a new industry initiative aimed at highlighting performance, accountability, and impact across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The awards, which are being held for the first time, focus on recognising operators and institutions whose activities have shaped pricing, supply reliability, advocacy, and market development within the downstream value chain.

Unlike conventional industry honours, the Petroleum Prize combines broad-based user participation with expert assessment, reflecting Petroleumprice.ng’s emphasis on data transparency and market feedback.

Award Recipients for 2025

The 2025 Petroleum Prize recipients include:

Best fuel station of the year: MRS Oil

Petroleum depot owner of the year: Gabriel Ogbechie (Rainoil)

Best female petroleum depot owner of the year: Samson Victoria (BOVAS)

Downstream petroleum industry advocate of the year: Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN)

Downstream sector personality of the year: Aliko Dangote

According to the organisers, the selections reflect performance across operational efficiency, market influence, and sector-wide impact during the review period.

Petroleumprice.ng said the awards were structured to ensure credibility and independence. Sixty percent of the final score was derived from votes cast by users across the downstream sector, including marketers, depot operators, transporters, and end-users, reflecting real-world market experience.

The remaining 40 per cent of the assessment came from a panel of four independent judges, with each judge contributing an equal share. Their evaluation focused on measurable impact, consistency, and contribution to market stability. According to the platform, this hybrid model balances public experience with professional judgement, ensuring outcomes reflect both market realities and expert scrutiny.

Petroleumprice.ng said the Petroleum Prize was created in response to growing demand for transparent, data-driven recognition within Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. As a price-tracking and market intelligence platform.

it noted that users often feel the effects of pricing decisions, supply disruptions, and policy changes first. Giving these stakeholders a formal role in determining industry recognition, the organisers said, strengthens accountability across the value chain.

The initiative was described as the first downstream-focused recognition framework in Nigeria, built primarily on user participation, supported by a structured expert review process.

Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector has undergone significant change in recent years, driven by deregulation, infrastructure expansion, and increased private-sector involvement.

Against this backdrop, Petroleumprice.ng said the Petroleum Prize seeks to document and acknowledge industry leadership during a period of transition, rather than promote individual brands or commercial interests.

The platform added that future editions of the awards would continue to rely on open participation, published criteria, and a consistent scoring framework.

