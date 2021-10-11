The Kwara state government has reacted to the viral video concerning Madrasah leader over the brutal flogging of students

Emerging reports indicate that the state government has taken urgent action and begun a probe on the incident

The commissioner for education and human capital development in the state, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu made this development public

Ifelodun LGA, Kwara state - The Kwara state government has suspended the leader of an Arabic school in the Ganmo area of the state whose students were seen in a viral video being punished for alleged conduct said to be contrary to the rules of the school.

The Punch reports that the commissioner for education and human capital development in the state, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday, October 10.

In a statement, however, the Kwara commissioner said a government delegation visited the Arabic school and took the decision to suspend the headteacher of the Madrasah.

The Kwara state government has taken an urgent action by sending representatives to the school to carry out further findings on the matter. Photo credit: Kwara State Government

Kawu was joined by the divisional police officer Ganmo, SP Oko Nkama; and a representative of the NSCDC DSC Parati AbdulHameed.

The Arabic school is meant to strictly teach the students who were brought from far and near in a Godly way and shun all forms of worldly affairs, a report by Vanguard also indicates.

The statement was titled, ‘Video: Kwara Govt suspends Madrasah’s head, probes development…affected students get medical treatment.’

It partly read:

“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.”

The government appealed to the people of the area to be calm “while the committee does it works and submits a report for further action”.

