The fire service operatives in Kwara state have averted what could have turned out to be another huge tragic incident in Kwara

An unknown man had on Wednesday, October 6, set a passenger/goods train on fire in Offa local government area

However, the state HOD of the Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, said the firemen contained the outbreak before it escalated

Offa LGA, Kwara state - A yet-to-be-identified man has set a train used to convey passengers and goods on fire in Offa local government area of Kwara state.

Daily Trust reported that two out of 15 coaches of the train were affected in the incident which occurred on Wednesday, October 6.

Workers assist as a crane lifts a railway carriage back onto tracks after a train derailed during rush hour in Agege district of Lagos, on January 10, 2019. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses said the man who torched the train fled the scene as the fire raged.

Fire service confirms incident

Confirming the incident, the state HOD of the Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, said the firemen contained the outbreak before the fire escalated.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that the train had a fault and was being fixed when the unknown person set it on fire.

His words:

“We gathered it was deliberate act. But, we were able to put off the fire and rescue the train after two of the coaches had caught fire.”

Speaking on behalf of the director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, Adekunle urged the general public not to hesitate to call the fire brigade on time whenever there is any fire emergency in their areas to save lives and properties of people in the state.

FG takes delivery of 86 new trains to boost rail transportation

In other news, the federal government has taken the delivery of new trains that will help boost rail operations in Nigeria. The first batch of the eight-six locomotives that were conveyed through rail has arrived in the country.

Vincent Liu, the director of Corporate Culture at CCECC Nigeria Ltd made this known in a video shared recently. According to Liu, the trains will be used on standard gauge railways like the Abuja-Kaduna Rail, Itakpe-Warri Rail, and Lagos-Ibadan Rail.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the president's special assistant on digital and new media also explained that more than 600km of standard gauge rail lines have already been revamped and newly constructed under the current administration.

Source: Legit Newspaper