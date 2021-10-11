As the Anambra election draws near, a former lawmaker has said that the All Progressives Congress cannot win an election in the state

Tony-Uch Ezekwelu said there is a high level of dislike for the party by the people of Anambra and the southeast as a whole

The former lawmaker also said that even if the APC fields the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, the party would still lose at the polls

A former lawmaker of the Anambra state House of Assembly, Tony-Uche Ezekwelu, has said that the gimmicks made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) party would not work in Anambra state.

Ezekwelu said that even if the APC fields the late Igbo leader and Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, as its governorship candidate, the party cannot win the forthcoming elections in the state.

Hon. Tony said the APC cannot win the governorship election in Anambra. Photo: Hon Engr Sir Tony-Uche Ezekwelu



Why APC Cannot Win the Governorship Election in Anambra

The Sun reports that Ezekwelu warned that the APC would lose any election in Anambra state due to the dislike the people have for the party.

Ezekwelu said:

“If I may come out to mention names, I will tell you that even if you get Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu today to contest this governorship election under the APC, people will not vote for him."

Noting that for the past 16-years, Anambra is one of the states where votes always count during elections, however, the people of the state are worried that they may be disenfranchised.

Previous Attempts by the APC to Win Elections in Anambra

He noted that there have been situations in previous elections in the state where APC boasted about capturing Anambra but failed after the polls.

According to him, even with the "hired" mass defection of politicians across parties, the majority of the people in the southeast region have a great dislike for APC.

He said:

“Most of these people that are defecting are people that were bought over. They were paid. They are using it as a smokescreen so that they can easily rig the election."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said that over 2.5 million people have been registered ahead of the November 6, Anambra governorship election.

The electoral body of Nigeria said the commission has also succeeded in ridding the voters' register of double and multiple registrations.

According to the chairman of INEC, over 60,000 people had registered more than once and their names have been removed from the register.

In other news, the APC candidate for the governorship election in Anambra, Andy Uba, had called on Governor Willie Obiano to work towards securing the state.

Speaking in response to the recent recurring violence which has ravaged the state, Uba said it is important for Obiano to come off his high horse and seek a strategic approach to ending the insecurity situation from his colleagues in neighbouring states.

He also said that the recent threat for a state of emergency in the state by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, should push the governor to be proactive on issues of security in Anambra.

