To end the insecurity in Anambra state, Senator Andy Uba has urged Governor Willie Obiano to seek proactive measures

Uba said the governor must not hesitate to seek help from colleagues from other states in ensuring that the safety of the people of Anambra is guaranteed

According to Uba the threat of declaring a state of emergency by the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, is aimed at pushing him to be proactive

Andy Uba, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2021 Anambra state election has called on the state governor, Willie Obiano to focus on dealing with insecurity in the state.

Uba in his call alleged that Governor Obiano is currently playing politics with the insecurity currently ravaging the state.

Senator Uba has called for proactive measure in ending insecurity in Anambra.

Source: Facebook

A statement by Victor Ogene, the media director for the Andy Uba Campaign which was also seen by Legit.ng urged Obiano to seek help where necessary in tackling the ongoing insecurity in Anambra state.

State of emergency, a wake-up call for Governor Obiano

Ogene said the APC candidate has for the past week called on the governor to seek help even from his colleagues in neighbouring states and beyond on initiatives that could nip the security situation of the state in the bud.

He also said that the recent threat of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra made by the attorney general of the federation should serve as a wake-up call for Obiano.

Possible strategies to end insecurity in Anambra state

He further noted that it is still not late for Governor Obiano to retrace his steps and seek better approaches to ending the growing insecurity in Anambra state.

With the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, violence has become a norm with various attacks by unknown gunmen in the state.

Some of these attacks include the attacks on government-owned facilities and property in the various areas of Anambra state and the killing of residents of the state.

In a recent attack, Chike Akunyili, the husband of Nigeria's former minister of information, late Dora Akunyili was killed.

Chike was killed on his way to receive an award for his late wife at the University of Nigeria Nsukka when he was shot by some yet to be identified gunmen in Anambra state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Anambra state governor met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 7.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja where Obiano told journalists that he had reported Malami to the president.

According to Obiano, the idea of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra is being championed by the AGF.

Also alleging that some of his colleagues were behind the state's ordeal, Obiano said he could not discuss security with ‘certain individuals’ who were behind the violence plaguing Anambra.

He gave this reason to support his absence at the southeast governors' meeting hosted by the governor of Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Also, the chairman of Air Peace airline has denied reports that he collaborated with the state government to deploy soldiers in Anambra.

Allen Onyema, discrediting the report as falsehood said it was created by mischief makers to tarnish his image.

He said he does not wield such power to deploy soldiers to Anambra or any other part of the country.

Onyema noted that most of the people peddling such information do not understand the workings of the deployment of soldiers to different states and regions of the country.

Source: Legit.ng