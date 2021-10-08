The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference will take place later this month and run into November in Glasgow, UK

Nigeria is expected to be part of the meetings which focus on encouraging countries affected by climate change to among other things, protect and restore ecosystems

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is already attending strategic meetings on behalf of Nigeria, before the conference proper

London - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN got a rousing welcome and interaction on Friday, October 8 at the United Nations Energy High-Level event held at the Imperial College, London.

At the event, the Nigerian vice president spoke on the global net-zero emission target and the need for a just, equitable energy transition, especially for developing countries.

VP Osinbajo delivers keynote remarks and interacts with students of Imperial College, London on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Earlier, VP Osinbajo held a closed-door meeting with Alok Sharma, the British cabinet ranked president-designate of the forthcoming UN Climate Conference COP26 holding at the tail end of this month through the early days of November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also at the meeting was the United Kingdom's High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande told Legit.ng via email that the meeting which had the UK High Commissioner in attendance was about Nigeria and Africa’s Energy Transition Plan which he said is in the works.

He added that the COP26 summit should ensure a just and equitable energy transition.

VP Osinbajo meets with President-Designate of COP 26 Alok Sharma in London, UK. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

In his address at the Imperial College interaction, VP Osinbajo restated Nigeria’s commitment to the net-zero emissions target and explained that alongside the target, Nigeria also has a need to bring energy access to scores of million Nigerians and lift 100m out of poverty.

According to him, this in part explains why countries like Nigeria will need speedy industrialization that would require continued gas funding.

But, he expressed concern that western countries and financial institutions were already planning the defunding of gas projects.

At the end of his address and a question and answer session, several students of the College took turns taking selfies and group photos with the vice president.

Accompanying VP Osinbajo at the UN organised meetings were the minister of state for the environment; Sharon Ikeazor, Nigeria's High Commissioner in London; Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

The meetings were also attended by United Nations officials led by special representative of the secretary-general, Damilola Ogunbiyi.

VP Osinbajo's increasingly strategic foreign trips

Legit.ng had earlier reported that VP Osinbajo would be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at a series of meetings hosted by the United Nations ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference-a.k.a COP 26.

The conference will be held later this month from Sunday, October 31 to Friday, November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom.

The meetings to be held in London will focus on the issues around a just and equitable Energy Transition towards the attainment of the global target of Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

Source: Legit.ng