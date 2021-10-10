Delectable actress Empress Njamah seemed to drop her celebrity status as she asked an usher for extra plates of food at a wedding

The 40-year-old screen diva while pressing home her demand stated that the extra food she is asking for are meant for the less privileged

The video has gone viral and stirred massive reactions on social media as many people found the actress' action relatable

An emerging video of Nigerian actress Empress Njamah asking for extra plates of food at a wedding occasion has caused hue stir on social media.

The actress despite being in the midst of friends and in public didn't mind making her demands heard.

The actress said the food is for the less privileged Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In a short video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the 40-year-old told a female usher to help her get more of the food item she was served in disposable plates.

Upon being told by the usher that there wasn't any disposable plates, Empress affirmed that the food she was requesting for wasn't meant for her.

According to her, the food is for the less privileged.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@ngwa13 said:

"Who sennam to go bleach?? Girl wey fine die before! Or na skin care she do?"

@nene_george commented:

"It’s obvious she’s just playing. Y’all shouldn’t be taking tinz like this very s seriously. I’m sure she has food at home!"

@miss_brebaby stated:

"Lmao! “I want to give less privileged” she’s is the less privileged she’s trying to give"

@tiahair_care reacted:

"When you have money, Everything na cruise… if na poor person Dey do am, them go say na fvk up

@dammyjoe wrote:

"You won’t expect me to buy Aso ebi of 20k and expect me to eat just one plate of rice no way. How much is bag of rice that I won’t 2-4 plate."

