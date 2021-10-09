Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs was spotted at the 60th birthday celebration of his wife Joke Silva and this caused a stir on social media

The 79-year-old film executive wore a slim smile as he struck a pose with the celebrant and two of his sons

Mixed reactions have trailed a video capturing him at the event with many raising concerns over his health

Mixed reactions have trailed a new video of veteran Nollywood actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs.

The video was said to be recorded when the 79-year-old film executive who was rumored to have passed away was captured at the 60th birthday party of his wife Joke Silva.

Many question the state of his health Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Olu was seen in a photo posing with the big cake with Joke and his two of his sons.

In the video, he was seen interacting with a man as they laughed hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

@being_ngodoo wrote:

"I hate the fact that he is getting old well they say old age is a blessing right God bless him❤️"

@7786.paul opined:

"My sister he's almost 80yrs I wish my dad stayed up to da age abeg he's very okay considering his age and maybe little health issues which u can't rule out at that age ..."

@mayorincredible5050 said:

"Dad aging. We watched you on our screen while growing up. Now seeing you age graceful ❤️."

@steveheadmaxter remarked:

"As a young person, this should remind us to be humble, no one is living this earth "

@wilopee_ commented:

"But wait o, who originated the rumors of his death? May Olu Jacob witness your passing in Jesus Name Amen. Harbinger of fake news "

Joke Silva refutes claims that her husband is dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva had refuted claims that her actor husband is dead.

Noting that her husband is hale and hearty, the actress revealed that her rumour pedlers were just deceiving themselves.

The film star urged Nigerians not to believe the bad news, adding that they shouldn't disturb their heads.

Talking about her husband's current situation as at the time the reporter called her, Joke stated that Olu was about to have Eba and Ogbono soup.

Source: Legit