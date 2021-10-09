Big Brother Naija 2017 reality star, Gifty Powers, has taken to social media to share her thoughts about fake life on social media

According to the mother of two, social media needs to be shut down as it has encouraged fake lifestyles

She stated that a lot of people have been pushed into a life of crime and lies all to look successful online

It appears Gifty Powers has had enough of the social media dramas and wants everything shut down.

In a lengthy Instagram Story, the mother of two explained that social media has caused a lot of harm and that she can't wait for it to be shut down.

Fake life on social media

She went on to point out how everyone wants the spotlights and the finer things of life and have resorted to 'packaging' just to look good online.

Gifty also talked about people's so-called mentors having sugar daddies that sponsor their lifestyle yet come online to credit their success to God.

She wrapped up her rant by advising people not to be deceived as everything they see on social media is fake.

She encouraged people to be patient as their own time to shine will eventually come.

The actress says social media should be shut down.

Gifty goes on social media rant

Interestingly, in April, Gifty went on a tirade on social media where she blasted people who do not like her children’s pictures when she posts them.

The reality show star said that people who saw any of her two kids’ pictures but did not click the ‘like’ button were disguised witches.

Not stopping there, Gifty said that people who monitored her page and felt irritated by her children’s pictures are demons.

