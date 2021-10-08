A fresh crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party over allegations that members of the NWC are withholding funds

PDP staff members are accusing the working committee of appropriating staff emoluments, housing allowances

The party's NWC members are also reportedly sabotaging the efforts of the acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi

It appears the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will not be ending anytime soon.

This is as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have been accused of withholding funds meant for the payments of national secretariat staff’s housing allowances and other payments.

Members of the PDP National Working Committee have been accused of withholding funds meant for the national secretariat staff. Photo credit: @officialpdpnig

Source: Facebook

A senior member of staff who Vanguard without revealing his name claimed that some NWC members are sabotaging the efforts of the acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi.

It was gathered that Akinwonmi had concluded arrangements to pay parts of outstanding allowances owed to staff.

The current NWC had sacked almost half of the workforce of the party back in 2019, claiming that the staff strength was too bulky and unhealthy.

The committee also promised to comply with payments of allowances once the number was reduced.

One of the aggrieved staff members speaking under the condition of anonymity said they will embarrass PDP if the party continues to take them for fools

The staff vowed to take their protest to major streets of Abuja if the opposition fails to do its part.

