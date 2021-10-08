A witness of the EFCC has dropped a major bombshell in the trial of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal

According to Julius Babalola, the former SGF is not aware about the contract scam for which criminal charges were filed against him

Lawal who is facing a 10-count charge has been accused of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and diversion of over N544m belonging to the federal government

The ongoing trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has taken a rather interesting turn.

The Punch reports that a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) identifed as Julius Babalola, said Lawal knew nothing about the N544m contract scam for which he is facing criminal charges.

A prosecution witness has said the ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, was not involved in the award of the alleged N544 million contract scam. Photo credit: Babachir David Lawal

Source: Facebook

Babalola made the revelation on Thursday, October 7, at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, presided over by Justice Charles Agbaza.

According to the witness, the award of the contract was solely the responsility of the Ministerial Tenders Board for the Presidential Initiative for North-East with due respect to the Emergency Procurement Act 2007.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Babalola, who served as the head (procurement department) in the office of the SSG, told Justice Agbaza that the former SGF did not participate in any stage of award for the jobs neither was he a member of the board, Vanguard added.

While admitting that he authored all the memos that led to the award of the contracts, the witness insisted that due process was followed by the Tenders Board for the selection of the contractors.

He recalled that former SGF never participated in the activities of PINE and the Ministerial Tenders Board under the OSGF.

Babalola explained that the contracts were awarded without fear or favour to anybody.

Premium Times had earlier reported that Lawal's trial and six others accused of the alleged N544m grass-cutting contract fraud restarted in January.

The trial began afresh before Agbaza following the demise of the former trial judge, Jude Okeke.

They are being accused by the prosecution of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and diversion of funds belonging to the federal government.

The anti-graft agency said the defendants committed during Lawal’s time as the SGF.

Tinubu transformed Buhari's image, funded his 2015 election - Babachir Lawal

Meanwhile, Lawal lifted the lids on how Bola Tinubu helped President Muhammadu Buhari win the 2015 presidential election.

The former secretary to the government of the federation said Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, packaged President Buhari for Nigerians before the 2015 election.

Lawal further revealed that the APC national leader was the strong force of financial support for Buhari, adding that he (Tinubu) was a colossus of south-west politics.

Source: Legit.ng