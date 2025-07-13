MTN Nigeria has launched its cloud accelerator programme to support African startups with funding, market access and technical support

The telco disclosed that the application window opened on July 7 and runs until August 15, 2025

The selected startups, to be announced on September 1, will benefit from structured mentorship, MTN APIs, funding, and market exposure

MTN Nigeria has officially launched its cloud accelerator programme aimed at supporting African startups with funding, market access, and technical tools to scale their innovations faster.

The application window opened on July 7 and will run until August 15, 2025, according to a statement released on the company’s website.

Demo day set to attract big investors

The accelerator is designed for growth-stage startups building solutions for fintech, healthtech, agritech, education, cybersecurity, AI, retail, and digital identity, especially those reaching underserved or rural communities.

The three-month accelerator will run from September 6 to December 6, 2025.

The selected startups, to be announced on September 1, will benefit from structured mentorship, MTN APIs, funding, and market exposure.

One of the key highlights of the programme is a high-stakes demo day on November 18, where startups will pitch their solutions to investors, potential partners, and media outlets.

MTN promises that this is more than just another accelerator; it’s a launchpad for bold African founders building practical, impactful technology.

N5 million grant per selected startup

According to MTN, the programme will provide N100 million in total funding, with N5 million awarded to each of the 20 selected startups.

Importantly, MTN clarified that it will take zero equity, making this a pure grant model designed to support integration, testing, and expansion of innovative products.

“This isn’t just support — it’s a springboard,” MTN said. “Whether you’re scaling digital payments, transforming healthcare, or reimagining agriculture, we’ll give you the tools, funding, and network to go further.”

Eligibility is open to all African founders

The accelerator is open to all African startups, whether or not they are existing MTN customers. Eligible startups must have a minimum viable product (MVP) or a live product, as well as demonstrated customer traction and strong team leadership.

MTN emphasised its desire to back ventures that understand their target market deeply and have potential for real-world impact, particularly in frontier sectors of the African economy.

Virtual-first, Lagos-based demo week required

TheCable reports that while the programme will be conducted primarily online, travel will be required for two key phases, the kickoff week and the final demo day, both of which will be hosted in Lagos.

This hybrid approach ensures flexibility while maintaining in-person engagement where it matters most.

Startups will also gain access to MTN APIs such as MoMo (Mobile Money), Chenosis, and Cloud, as well as technical advisory, sales support, and M&A readiness guidance for post-programme growth.

