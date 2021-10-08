A Dutch lady has taken to social media to mark 15 years of leaving her country to reside in Nigeria

The lady identified as Thessa Bagu explained that she had moved to Nigeria for just 2 years career vacation until things took a different turn

While stating that Nigeria has blessed her immensely, Thessa said she has no plans of going back home anytime soon

An Oyinbo lady Thessa Bagu who came to Nigeria in 2006 has stated that plans to return to her home country are not on the cards anytime soon.

Thessa, while celebrating 15 years of living in Nigeria stated that many years ago she had arrived the West African country with the intention of somewhat taking a 2-year career break.

She marked 15 years of residing in Nigeria Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Thessa Bagu

Source: UGC

But one thing led to another as she went from two years to now staying for 15 years.

The Lagos-based lady surprisingly revealed that she hasn't set foot in her country since moving to Nigeria.

She said Nigeria has changed her life for good

Thessa went on to count her blessings in Nigeria that include amazing friends, a thriving business as well as fabulous friends.

She added that despite the prevailing challenges in the country, it has changed her life for good.

Social media reacts

Shaun D Bennett remarked:

"Thessa Bagu. I know exactly what you're talking about. I was there for 9 & half years. Staying in Nigeria changes you & you've a better outlook on life because of your experiences in Nigeria. I miss the jollof rice & traffic but also the unexpected stop by police or security "

Chukuka Chukuma opined:

"My friend Thessa Bagu you are indeed a rare breed. You came and thanks to some fellow called Bagu you made Nigeria your home. We appreciate all our Naija wives (and even our Naija husbands) in joining us to build this great nation.

"We love that you respect our culture and have learnt to live in Nigeria as ‘Nigerians’. Thank you. One day e go betta and that day dey come once these jokers commot and we get better human wey ready to work."

George E said:

"Very nice indeed to see that you have fully adapted and acclimatized to life in Nigeria. Ironically, most Nigerians want things the other way around. They want to 'japa' to Canada. A lot of us would want to trade places with you. If only you can swap your Canadian passport with any of tone of them. "

Ifeoma Okafor-Obi wrote:

"Thessa Bagu I can't believe no one said "because your pastor needs your tithe" or "because this is your year of Divine breakthrough"... What kind of Nigerians are you hanging out with :-) But seriously Lagos /Nigeria just grows on you... There are so many of us who genuinely want to help you feel local from get go! Thank you for sharing..."

