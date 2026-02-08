Adaora Umeoji, the first female GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, leads Nigeria’s most profitable bank

Under her leadership, the bank has recorded a consistently strong financial performance

Umeoji serves as a role model for women who aspire to be at the top of their careers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Adaora Umeoji today marks another year, and the spotlight shines not just on a birthday, but on a woman whose leadership continues to redefine Nigerian banking.

As Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, she stands at the helm of one of Nigeria’s largest bank.

Birthday spotlight on a woman breaking barriers in Nigerian banking. Photo: Zenith Bank

Source: Twitter

Her birthday offers a fitting moment to reflect on a career that has placed her at the summit of Nigeria’s financial sector, breaking ceilings in an industry long dominated by men.

Adaora Umeoji is leading the way for women in numbers

Umeoji became the first female GMD/CEO in Zenith Bank’s history.

She succeeded Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, who exited the position on May 31, 2024, after five years at the helm with Umeoji formally assuming office on June 1, 2024.

Under her leadership, Zenith Bank has delivered one of the strongest financial performances in its history in 2024, a feat that continued in 2025.

In 2024, Zenith Bank maintains its position as Nigeria's most profitable bank, reporting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N1.03 trillion. This performance represented a significant 53% increase from the N676.9 billion PAT recorded in 2023.

The bank's strong performance continues in 2025.

Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank Plc recorded a 16% year-on-year growth in gross earnings to N3.4 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, up from N2.9 trillion in the same period in 2024.

Total assets also grew by 4% to N31 trillion as of September 2025, from N30 trillion in December 2024, reinforcing Zenith’s position as Nigeria’s largest bank by balance sheet strength.

Beyond the numbers, under her leadership, the bank continued to rank among Africa’s most valuable banking brands.

Under Adaora Umeoji, Zenith Bank has gone from strength to strength. Photo: Zenith Bank

Source: UGC

Zenith Bank CEO inspires women

Her influence extends beyond the boardroom. An alumna of Harvard Business School, Columbia Business School, MIT Sloan, and Wharton, she combines global exposure with strong local grounding.

Her academic background spans sociology, accounting, law, business administration, and a doctorate in business administration, credentials that reflect preparation rather than spectacle.

Her rise has positioned her as one of the most influential female CEOs in Africa’s financial industry.

For many women in corporate Nigeria, she represents what is possible when competence meets opportunity.

Her leadership reinforces the idea that authority at the highest level is defined not by gender, but by vision, execution, and integrity.

Beyond banking, she remains active in philanthropy and peace advocacy through the Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation, the Adorable Foundation, and UN-POLAC.

Her contributions to nation-building earned her the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 2022, alongside several humanitarian and professional honours.

In a country where young professionals, especially women, are searching for role models who reflect excellence and possibility, Adaora Umeoji’s journey continues to inspire.

Her story is a reminder that Nigerian women are not merely participating in the economy, but leading it at the very highest level.

Zenith races toward N3 trillion valuation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank Plc is closing in on the coveted N3 trillion market capitalisation mark, riding on renewed investor confidence and a rising share price.

Zenith Bank’s stock has staged a remarkable rebound over the past year, climbing from a 52-week low of N43 to close at N71.35.

The development comes just weeks after the lender completed the acquisition of a new bank, a move widely seen as a strategic play ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation deadline.

Source: Legit.ng