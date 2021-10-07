The chairman of Air Peace Airline has denied any involvement with soldiers littered across nook and crannies of Anambra state

Allen Onyema said he lack the powers to work with the state government to call for the deployment of soldiers as widely reported

According to Onyema, conflict cannot be won using violent or show of force approach but through non-violent means

As allegations and counter-allegations continue to fly around over the deployment of soldiers in Anambra state, the chairman of Air Peace airline, Allen Onyema, has denied any involvement in the situation.

Daily Trust reports that Onyema has denied the allegation that he has a hand in the deployment of soldiers of the Nigerian Army to Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

Onyema described the allegations as the imagination of mischief-makers. Photo: Allen Onyema

Speaking on the matter, Onyema said those who accuse him have no knowledge of the workings of the Nigerian army and their deployment to states or regions.

Allegation a Handiwork of Mischief-Makers

Further describing the allegation that he collaborated with the Anambra state government to bring soldiers into the state as imagination, Onyema said the falsehood is being created by mischief-makers.

Onyema also said he is shocked that people could create such propaganda with the hope of destroying his image despite his effort to create jobs for the teeming youths in his communities and Nigeria at large.

He said:

“I find this accusation one too many and very unfortunate. I didn’t know that there were even soldiers stationed anywhere in the whole local government area not to talk of bringing them to that particular spot."

Finding a Lasting Solution to the Mayhem Rocking Anambra state

To address the growing crisis and insecurity in Anambra state, Onyema called for peace and dialogue rather than the use of force.

According to him, dialogue is a more potent approach to restoring peace in the state and region rather than a show of force.

Onyema said:

“From where do I have powers to move soldiers around the country for military duties?"

“I have not ever suggested the use of force or army to solve problems that dialogue and peaceful engagement can solve and I will never do that."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 7.

The governor had a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja to discuss the security situation in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the Villa after the meeting, Obiano said he reported that Attorney General of the Federation to the president.

According to Obiano, the threat to declare a state of emergency in Anambra is not the president's idea.

