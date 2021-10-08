Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has disclosed his absence from the meeting by Southern Governors Forum, held recently in Enugu

According to Obiano, his absence was intentional, owing to the fact that some of his colleagues were behind the unrest in his state

Speaking further, he noted that his critics were only defending the funding of their helpers, adding that he was stunned by their actions so far

Awka, Anambra state - The governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has cleared the air surrounding his absence from the Southeast Governors' meeting, held in Enugu state, on Tuesday, October 5.

Vanguard reports that Obiano said he deliberately decided to stay away from the meeting because some of his colleagues were allegedly sponsoring the current insecurity in his state.

Obiano, who spoke through his special adviser on political matters, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye said the governor could not fathom sitting to discuss security with ‘certain individuals’ who were behind the violence plaguing his state.

Governor Willie Obiano explained in detail why he did not attend the Southeast Governors' meeting in Enugu state. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Describing his critics as noisemakers, who were merely justifying the sponsorship of their benefactors, the governor said:

“Did you really expect my governor would be meeting, and dining with some persons ostensibly funding and sponsoring insecurity and terrorism in Anambra State?

“Be it known to all and sundry that the killings are politically motivated to create voter aparthy in Anambra and then manipulate the electoral process to the advantage of these desperados.”

Recall that Anambra was the only state that was not represented at the meeting as the deputy governor, Nkem Okeke did not attend also, a report by The Nigerian Tribune also indicate.

Following Obiano’s absence at the meeting, his political opponents have been blaming the governor for absenting himself from such an important meeting where issues of insecurity in the South East were deliberated upon.

Source: Legit