The Nigerian Army has successfully repelled two terrorist attacks in Borno state, specifically in the Buratai area of Biu Local Government Area and Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area.

The attacks, which occurred on Thursday morning, June 5, were swiftly countered by the gallant Nigerian troops.

The Nigerian Army takes action as terrorists in Borno target two villages for attacks.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Reuben Kovangiya, a spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, the military’s counter-insurgency operation in the North-east, confirmed the repulsion of the attacks.

He reported that Nigerian soldiers subdued the insurgents, leaving several terrorist bodies behind and recovering a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Troops recover arms and continue operations

Following the encounter, troops discovered the lifeless bodies of terrorists and seized an array of weaponry, including AK-47 Rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), Rocket Propelled Guns (RPG), and other military equipment.

Captain Kovangiya highlighted that the troops continued to comb the area to ensure the security of the region.

“The troops found the bodies of insurgents and recovered assorted arms and ammunition after the encounter. Our operations in the area are ongoing, and we will continue to pursue any remaining insurgents with support from air platforms," Kovangiya said.

Boko Haram attempts attack in Mallam Fatori but retreats

In Mallam Fatori, Boko Haram terrorists launched a multi-pronged assault on a military location. Despite the terrorists’ efforts, the alert Nigerian troops successfully thwarted the attack, forcing the insurgents to retreat.

With support from the Air Component's air platforms, the troops pursued the fleeing insurgents for hours, inflicting heavy casualties.

Captain Kovangiya confirmed that many terrorists were killed in the confrontation, while those who survived sustained gunshot wounds.

He commended the troops' bravery and their ability to repel the attackers swiftly.

Air support and UAV involvement enhance operations

The Nigerian Army acts swiftly as terrorists plan attacks on two villages in Borno.

Source: Original

As part of Operation Hadin Kai’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in the North-east, air support from both the Air Component and the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Command played a vital role in tracking and neutralising insurgents.

The coordinated efforts between ground troops and air platforms have proven to be effective in providing security and countering terrorist activity.

“The Nigerian military remains committed to ending terrorism and restoring peace to the North-east.

"The successful repulsion of these attacks represents a significant victory in our ongoing fight against insurgency," Kovangiya added.

Nigerian Army vows to continue efforts until terrorism is eradicated

Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in its mission to eliminate terrorism in the North-east, with continued military operations and air support aimed at ensuring the security of the region.

The Army's commitment to the cause is evident as they work tirelessly to prevent further attacks and restore peace to the affected areas.

Army kills 60 terrorists in coordinated operation

Previously, Legit.ng the Nigerian Army has announced the killing of 60 terrorists in the Bita area of Borno state in the early hour of Friday, May 30.

According to the military authority, the operation and coordinated and decisive, which was carried out by the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai, both in a air and land operation.

