Frank Grasberger has been searching for the kid who wrote him a letter in 2009 to thank him for his military service

More than a decade after, the kid now 21 and in the army herself reunited with Frank as she presented him flowers

Many people who reacted to their reunion video said it really got them emotional and believing in humanity again

A World War II veteran, Frank Grasberger, who served selflessly while in the army in 2009 got an appreciation letter from a nine-year-old kid, Deshauna Priest.

Deshaunna thanked him for how he unconditionally served humanity during his years in the military. Since then, Frank has carried the letter with him and searching for the child who wrote it.

The man was so happy in the video. Photo source: DailyMail, Good Morning America

What a miracle

Global Positive News reports that he always carries it in his pocket. The director of old people's home where Frank stays heard the story and decided to spread it online in hope of reaching the kid.

When she found her, the director organised a surprise reunion between the two. The interesting part is that the same kid is now a 21-year-old Army National Guard reserve.

The veteran said seeing the kid who wrote him a letter many years ago is nothing short of a miracle. A video showing their reunion has Frank really looking surprised.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 76,000 views with tens of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

rodneysmithjr said:

"Thank you both for your service! Wonderful story!"

turningpaiges3 said:

"STOPPP HE CALLED HER BESTIE THATS TRUE FRIENDSHIP MY HEARTTT."

mizz_hansen70 said:

"The tears!! This was beautiful! Thank you for sharing!"

avilescolleen said:

"That’s what life is all about! God bless them all!"

gldgv said:

"I've seen this before & Today, again. This is so precious. God bless them all!"

whereisjlo said:

"Didn’t want to cry during dinner, but here I am."

jamieoliver276 said:

"Such a touching post, I’m so glad they got a chance to meet in person."

Another lovely reunion

