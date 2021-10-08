The race for the Peoples Democratic Party national chairmanship position has officially commenced

No fewer than three former Nigerian governors from the northern region have officially confirmed their interest in the race

In light of the recent zoning, the northern caucus of the National Executive Committee has convened a strategic meeting

Abuja - As the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gets ready to hold its convention, three former governors and a serving national officer from the north have confirmed their interest in the chairmanship seat.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the four chairmanship hopefuls indicated interest on Thursday night, October 8, following a strategic meeting convened by the northern caucus of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

It was gathered that the northern caucus members of the organ quickly summoned a meeting to harmonise their positions.

The meeting was held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro in Abuja where the caucus members resolved that all PDP members interested in positions zoned to the North confirm their interest early Friday morning, October 8.

The aspirants who from the northeast and northwest geopolitical zones include former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Maikarfi, former governor of Katsina state and lawyer, Ibrahim Shema.

Others are former governor of Gombe, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo and PDP deputy national chairman (north), Senator Suleiman Nazif.

PDP finally announces zone for national chairmanship position

Recall that the party has zoned the national chairmanship position to the north ahead of its national convention for the election of new members.

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who doubles as the chairman of the zoning committee announced this in Abuja on Thursday, September 30.

Ugwuanyi noted that the decision came after a meeting of PDP Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday night, September 29.

Chairmanship position: PDP stakeholders push for David Mark

Meanwhile, there are indications former Senate president, David Mark, could emerge as the next chairman of PDP.

Though his candidacy does not sit well with some party leaders who feel aggrieved with the zoning.

Immediately after the zoning committee’s announcement, some stakeholders reached out to Mark to consider leading the opposition party.

