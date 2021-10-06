Some people in the Peoples Democratic Party wants former Senate president David Mark to become the next chairman of the party

Meanwhile some leaders of the party are said to be unhappy about the arrangement because of the zoning arrangement

Meanwhile, former Kaduna and Niger governors, Ahmed Markafi and Babangida Aliyu, are also strong contenders for the job

Amidst rising tension over zoning of offices for the October 30 convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there were indications, yesterday, that party leaders may have resolved to settle for former Senate president, David Mark, as the next chairman.

Former Kaduna and Niger governors, Ahmed Markafi and Babangida Aliyu, respectively are also strong contenders for the plum job.

However, the proposal has generated tension as some PDP leaders, who feel aggrieved with the zoning are kicking.

PDP stakeholders want David Mark as the party's national chairman. Photo: David Mark

Source: Facebook

Immediately the Zoning Committee’s announcement, some stakeholders reached out to Mark to consider leading the opposition party.

Governor Umahi says he knew Uche Secondus would be removed as PDP chairman

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has claimed that he had prior knowledge about the plots to remove Uche Secondus as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi, who was a former governor on the platform of the PDP before he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the disclosure on Friday, September 3.

He said the challenges Secondus if facing is because he was naïve.

After 7-hour meeting, PDP governors reveal how APC will be defeated in 2023

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party says they are now working together for the opposition party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this on Wednesday night, September 8, after the forum's meeting held in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal said the closed-door meeting on the party’s forthcoming national convention, which started around 3pm and lasted about seven hours was very fruitful.

Source: Legit