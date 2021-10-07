The idea muted by the federal government that it may declare a state of emergency in Anambra state has received support

The support is from the influential Northern Elders Forum who asked the government to go ahead and wield the big stick

The government has, however, faced heavy backlash from different groups and individuals since the idea was made public

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Wednesday, October 6 threw its weight behind the plans of the federal government to declare a state-of-emergency in Anambra.

NEF’s spokesman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the government must do whatever it required to retrieve the southeast region from the whims and caprices of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other similar groups.

Baba-Ahmed says the government must do everything within its powers to keep troublemakers at bay. Photo credit: NEF

Source: Facebook

He stated this in an interview with Vanguard newspaper, following the disclosure by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, that declaring a state-of-emergency in Anambra is an option on the table for the federal government.

The NEF said:

“All lawful initiatives needed to be taken to arrest the violence in any part of Nigeria need to supported.

“The nation is being swamped by violence by non-state actors. Too many groups and individuals appear to think that they can continue to exploit weaknesses of the administration in securing citizens.

“The governorship elections in Anambra state must not be sacrificed to IPOB and related interests. Nigerians in this state must be afforded the opportunity to elect their next governor.

“In general, the federal government must retrieve the southeast from IPOB and diaspora irredentist. No inch of Nigeria should be yielded to organized crime.”

Police authorities rejig security architechture in Anambra

Meanwhile, to restore law and order to the state, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Echeng Echeng as the new commissioner of police in Anambra.

Echeng takes over from Tony Olofu, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The police boss also ordered the deployment of a detachment of police special forces to complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Force Operation Restore Peace in Anambra.

