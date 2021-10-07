Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva recently clocked 60 and the film star celebrated with lovely photos

Beyond sharing photos on Instagram, the veteran actress' friend made sure she had a memorable new year with their kind gesture

Joke's colleague took to social media to share videos and photos of how the birthday woman was taken by surprise

There is no doubt that veteran actress had a beautiful 60th birthday as she keeps getting more surprises.

The film star was recently surprised by her close friends and colleagues who came out to celebrate with her in an intimate birthday party.

Naija celebrities surprise Joke Silva for her 60th birthday. Photos: @iamshaffybello, @ajokesilva

Amazingly, many of them were in beautiful white outfits as they danced, sang, laughed, and made jokes together.

The birthday girl, however, wore a black outfit to her party and she looked happy as she greeted her friends and colleagues.

From lacy, to cotton, satin, and bejewelled white, all of Joke's guests look stunning in their attires.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Nigerians react

stylewithjibs:

"Classy women celebration."

lizproperties:

"So beautiful."

obkalm:

"Without seeing Kate Henshaw, that her laugh is her signature."

omolayo_mi:

"God bless everyone they made this happened, so thoughtful of you guys."

bmj_mj__:

"She’s so beautiful ehn."

nwokejinkiru:

"Classy women."

mhzginia:

"This is beautiful."

george_bee__:

"This is so beautiful."

gokkyz_signature:

"Nice1 celebrate them while they’re still alive."

Joke Silva's daughter in-law bags a master's degree

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Joke Silva, took to social media to praise her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, who recently bagged a master’s degree.

The popular actress who was obviously proud of the great feat posted photos of Blessing in her graduation regalia as she celebrated with friends and family

The actress noted that her son’s wife had achieved the feat a while back but was now able to physically celebrate. Not stopping there, Joke showered words of prayers on the celebrant as she continued to gush over her achievement.

Numerous internet users took to the actress’ comment section to celebrate with her on her daughter-in-law’s achievement.

