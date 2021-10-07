BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, has released a crisp video after his triumphant campaign in the house

Whitemoney declared that he is not out to fit into anybody's world in the video as he begins his post-BBNaija lifestyle

Fans of the reality star have showered him with beautiful messages following the immaculate video he released

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has released a new immaculate video to signal the commencement of life after the reality show.

Whitemoney who hit a landmark 1 million followers on Instagram in less than 72 hours after winning this year's BBNaija show is gearing up for life after the memorable achievement.

The Enugu-born entrepreneur released the lovely video on his Instagram page and declared his intentions going forward.

According to him:

"I’m not here to fit into your world. I’m here to make my own."

The immaculate short video was directed by Mask the director and it has got a massive reaction from fans all over.

Fans' reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Whitemoney and sent lovely wishes to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Oghenekaroitene:

"The money is so white . A Born star. A king. Son of Grace, son of the most high . Y’all better get ready. Yes King. Flourish, radiate , glow, slay , yes sir."

Jewilionamama:

"And we’re here to support mazi."

Jovia.gram:

"Why Una no go allow me be the first to comment na."

Nelly4real:

"You are here to fit into your own world Mazi."

Tshwanelomolotsi:

"Oh yes Baby you have certainly started on a beautiful note."

Official_qwinnazzy:

"White money who deyyyyyyyy."

Whitemoney and Slimcase jubilate after meeting again

Whitemoney and music star, Slimcase displayed a high level of enthusiasm when they met each other recently.

The duo screamed and ran all over the place hugging each other as Slimcase said his congratulations to Whitemoney.

Slimcase shared the fun video on his verified Instagram page and declared the two of them were star-struck upon seeing each other.

