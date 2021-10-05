Nigerians have continued to show their love and support to BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Whitemoney

The Enugu-born businessman recently recorded a high number of followership on his Instagram page

Whitemoney's Instagram bio has now reflected his current status as he noted that he is a public figure

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner Whitemoney has just hit a fanbase of one million on Instagram.

The huge number was recorded just a few days after he was declared as the winner of the show.

Whitemoney gets a huge following on social media

It is not shocking that the followers of the Enugu-born businessman increased astronomically since the BBNaija show ended.

Many people want to follow the happenings in the life of the latest millionaire in town.

On his Instagram bio, Whitemoney described himself as a public figure - a status bestowed on him through the BBNaija show.

Nigerians congratulate Whitemoney

ball.ersleague:

"The most dedicated followers in the history of bbnaija 6. WMG issa talk n do geng."

queenlyn90:

"As it should the 3weeks show band did more delay.."

imbadgirlmaria:

"Road to 10m."

chiblue0202:

"More to come."

rawluxuryhairs:

"Congratulations."

luchi_collectiions:

"Congratulations."

jane_ada:

"Mazi is a goal."

shopjunedeux:

"More wins to come."

angel_in_your_faces:

"Congratulations to him."

spiceespec:

"Congratulations fav."

kate_e_bassey:

"Okurrrrrrrr. Winning and growing on all sides."

Source: Legit