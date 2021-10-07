Resilient and hardworking Odame Jones was a trained teacher for five years before losing his sight in 2005

He first enrolled at the Akropong School for the Blind and later graduated with first-class from the University of Ghana

On October 1, 2021, Jones was called to the bar in Ghana, sending a beautiful message to the world about the spirit of resilience

Odame Jones mirrors resilience and determination, overcoming extraordinary circumstances to emerge a lawyer after recently being called to the Bar in Ghana.

Born with functioning eyes, Jones lost his sight in 2005 but refused to let the predicament impair his vision and obstruct him from attaining his goals.

On October 1, 2021, he joined other colleagues who proudly adorned robes at a ceremony during their call to the bar.

According to Kotoko, Jones was a trained teacher for five years before losing his sight in 2005.

"But his bizarre and unfortunate condition didn't impair his vision and obstructed him, enrolling at the Akropong School for the Blind and learned how to use the braille within a short period," he said.

With that qualification, he gained admittance into the University of Ghana to pursue a programme in 2007, graduating with a first-class degree in Sociology and Political Science.

Jones later pursued law at the Ghana School of Law, and after almost seven years of legal education, he has emerged as a lawyer.

