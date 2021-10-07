Bonfil Bornege Kobina completed Ofori Panin Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 2019

He achieved 7A's in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but hasn't been able to further his education

The brilliant boy now ekes a living from picking blocks at a factory due to extreme financial constraints

The Ofori Panin Senior High School alumnus in the Eastern Region of Ghana couldn't further his education after completing school in 2019 due to financial constraints.

He recalled finances were hard after he completed school, and his parents couldn't afford to buy him admission forms to the university.

Condition of parents

Kobina told Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii on Kofi TV in a recent interview that his mother sells fresh fish at the market to cater for the family, revealing that his father is struggling with ill-health.

''My mother is in the market. She sells fresh fish, but my father isn't feeling well.

''A man recently gave me GHc200 (N13, 565) to buy admission forms to apply to the University of Ghana,'' he said.

Keeping hope alive

Originally, Kobina wanted to study Science in senior high school but settled on Business with Cost Accounting because he wasn't performing in Science back in junior high school.

Nonetheless, he excelled in his final exams, scoring 7A's in WASSCE. He's still keeping hope alive and his quest to become a Forensic Psychologist in the future despite the financial impediment to his education.

Kobina, who earns a little over GHc20 daily from working at the block factory, is determined to work his way up to attain his dreams.

