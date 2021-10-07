The 2021 edition of the State of States report published by BudgIT, a foremost civic organisation, has shown a breakdown of the rates of employment in Nigerian states.

The recently published report cites the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as its source for the unemployment/underemployment rates.

Legit.ng lists the top 10 states with the highest unemployment/underemployment rates according to the report.

Imo state - 82.54% Jigawa state - 79.98% Adamawa state - 79.56% Yobe state - 74.12% Cross River state - 71.46% Kogi state - 67.78% Taraba state - 67.72% Akwa Ibom state - 67.69% Borno state - 67.10% Kaduna state - 67.00%

Seven of the states on the list are from the northern region while the remaining three are from the south.

Presidency disagrees there are 23.1million unemployed Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Buhari-led administration faulted the National Bureau of Statistics' latest jobless figures, claiming that they do not truly represent reality in Nigeria.

Ajuri Ngelale, senior special assistant to the president on public affairs stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, 27 September 2021.

According to him, there are millions of employed Nigerians by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the country tabulated as unemployed and under the poverty line, when in fact they are employed and above the poverty line.

36 state governors battle FG in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the 36 state governments have sued the federal government over the proceeds of the stamp duties collected between 2015 and 2020 which they put at N176 billion.

The state governments demanded a refund of the proceeds in a suit filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 9.

The states through their attorneys-general asked the apex court to determine whether or not they are the sole authority to administer and collect stamp duties within their respective states.

FG's railway business makes N1.08billion amid road insecurity

In another report, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) made N1.08 billion in three months as more Nigerians turn to train transport amid rising security in the country.

The amount was generated in the second quarter, which falls between April to June. During this period, a total number of 565,385 passengers was recorded by NRC.

It was gathered that the railway traffic rise rose by 422.3% when the second quarter of both last year (108,238 passengers) and 2021 are compared; this means 457,147 passengers switched to railway transport within one year.

