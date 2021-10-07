Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot is the new chief judge of Akwa Ibom state and the third woman to occupy the position

She was sworn in on Tuesday, October 5 by Governor Udom Emmanuel and witnessed by other senior government officials

Governor Emmanuel used the opportunity to address certain issues concerning the Akwa Ibom state judiciary

Uyo - Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot has been sworn in as the new Chief judge of Akwa Ibom state by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Obot is the 8th substantive Chief Judge and the third woman to occupy the office in the state.

Justice Obot and Governor Emmanuel when she was sworn in acting chief judge. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The event which took place on Tuesday, October 5 at Executive Chambers, Government House, Uyo, was witnessed by the deputy governor of the state, Speaker, Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Members of the State Executive Council, and other senior government officials.

Performing the oath of allegiance and office, Governor Udom Emmanuel congratulated Justice Obot on her appointment and reassured the judiciary of his commitment to collaborate and support the third arm of government.

He also thanked the former Chief Judges for their services to the state.

His words:

“Let me congratulate our Chief Judge on her elevation from acting to substantive Chief Judge today. I also want to especially appreciate the state House of Assembly for swift response to ratify her appointment.”

Governor Emmanuel, however, appealed to the judicial arm of government to wade into pending cases awaiting trial and adjudicate on them in order to decongest correctional centers in the state.

How Governor Emmanuel assented to Anti-open Grazing Bill

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel recently signed into law, a bill to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock which provides for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, regulation, and control in the state.

Also, a task force will be set up, according to the governor, to monitor enforcement as defaulters will pay a fine of N10 million naira as stipulated in the bill.

The executive assent which took place at exco chambers Government House on Wednesday, September 15 in Uyo, was witnessed by the deputy governor, Speaker state House of Assembly, Attorney-General and commissioner of justice, and other senior government officials in the state.

Source: Legit Nigeria