Governor Udom Emmanuel has given assent to the anti-open grazing bill in Akwa Ibom state like most southern states have done

According to the law, defaulters in the south-south will have to pay N10million fine if they are found guilty

Akwa Ibom joins a long list of southern states including Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Enugu, Ondo, Delta among others that have passed the bill

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel has signed into law, a bill to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock which provides for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, regulation, and control in the state.

Accordingly, a task force will be set up to monitor enforcement as defaulters will pay a fine of N10 million naira as stipulated in the bill.

Governor Emmanuel has joined his counterparts in other southern states to give assent to the anti-open grazing bill. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

The executive assent which took place at exco chambers Government House on Wednesday, September 15 in Uyo, was witnessed by the deputy governor, Speaker state House of Assembly, Attorney-General and commissioner of justice, and other senior government officials in the state.

According to the governor, the bill which was enacted by the state House of Assembly will promote modern techniques of animal husbandry, promote job opportunities and expand the value chain in livestock business as well as promote international best practices in the state.

The governor further said the bill will promote the growth of livestock farming and prevent the destruction of farms, crops settlements, and homes caused by open rearing across the state.

He warned that the law will take its full cause to anyone who falters.

Ogun proposes three-year imprisonment for offenders

In Ogun, the state House of Assembly has passed Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill, 2020.

The law recommended three years of jail terms for offenders without any option of a fine.

The clean copy of the bill has been transmitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun and it is awaiting his assent.

Southern Governors Forum stance on open grazing

The Southern Governors Forum had given itself a target (September 2021) to ensure all southern states pass a bill to ban open grazing in their respective domains.

The southern governors stated that it is their duty to protect the people of southern Nigeria from invaders posing as herdsmen after the presidency condemned the resolution of the governors.

Since the resolution, many states in the three regions that make up southern Nigeria have complied.

