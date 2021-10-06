Lyta's baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde shocked many after she called him her husband and even went as far as cooking for him

The gesture simply means that they are back together and they recently got matching tattoos in honor of their son, Ari

A lot of Nigerians expressed happiness for Kemi seeing as she constantly dragged the singer on social media at a point

Nigerian musician, Lyta and his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde are back on good terms after several months of bashing and calling him out on social media.

In a post sighted on Instagram and also on Kemi's Instagram story channel, she and Lyta got matching tattoos of their son's date of birth on their arms.

The date was written in roman numerals and Kemi who recently declared the singer her husband, gushed over it.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

A number of people expressed joy over the fact that Lyta's baby mama finally got his attention after sharing her frustrations and anger on social media.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

ehiizefua:

"I’m happy for her tho, she’s finally getting what she wants and nothing beats that."

favour_ojor:

I'm happy for them biko, no be every quarrel must end badly, at least her childish banter ended well."

chicapparelhub_:

"That's why you shouldn't talk in couples issues."

official_tifinse:

"I’m happy she’s happy! Period!"

preety_lizzy:

"I like her, she got what she wanted by all means."

daberechi212:

"After she said the guy has a deadly disease and insulted him terribly. I wish them the best anyways."

