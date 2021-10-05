Nigerian musician Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, appears to have forgiven the singer and is fully in love

Taking to her social media page, Kemi posted loved up photos of her and her son’s father bonding

Interestingly, she also referred to the singer as her husband and even prepared a lovely meal for him

Nigerian musician Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde, is now on good terms with him after several months of bashing him on social media.

In series of new posts shared on social media, Ayorinde posted clips of herself spending time with her baby's father.

The young lady who appeared to be in a very happy place now was seen with Lyta and their son, Aari, like one big happy family.

Lytas' baby mama cooks for him, calls him husband. Photos: @kemiayorinde

Source: Instagram

Kemi even took things a step further when she referred to the music star as her husband. In a clip posted on her Instagram story, the young lady shared a video of herself cooking for Lyta.

According to her, the music star noted that he loved her food and begged her to cook for him.

She wrote:

“When husband says he loves your food and begs for you to cook for him.”

See clips below:

Social media users react

Numerous internet users have reacted to new videos of Kemi Ayorinde with Lyta. A number of them blamed themselves for taking sides when they had issues seeing as they are now on great terms.

Read some of their comments below:

Deevally:

“I have to admit. She's a fighter . The guy ran back to her just for peace to reign . If you cannot fight for me like this, I don't want you .”

Obinwanne01:

“You should have just said you wanted him back and not disgracing yourself up and down here. All these small children wey dey jump into relationship.”

Kennedyexcel:

“Na mumu dey put mouth for Tom and Jerry relationship, She go still drag him again like yamaha generator .”

King_uwa:

“Small small children relationship naso e dey be.”

Omahhh__xx:

“All sis wanted was attention .”

Phabnation:

“She single handedly dragged him to his senses ,It's obvious she loved him and she fought for him literally.”

Website__mobileapp__developer:

“This is all she ever wanted ( next time don’t say derogatory words to him online tho) . I pray God strengthen them both and bless their union.”

Interesting.

Lyta's baby mama vows to hold on to grudge with singer till she dies

Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde was surprised at the audacity of the musician telling her to forgive and forget his wrongdoings.

The mother of one stated that the Monalisa crooner didn't even apologise for the pain he caused her but expects her to just forgive him.

In a post on Kemi's Instagram page, she disclosed that she would be holding on to the feeling of resentment until she dies.

